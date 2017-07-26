Video
Older inmates 'might prefer to stay in the mainstream'
A report has called for a new strategy to meet the needs of Scotland's growing population of older prisoners.
David Strang, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons for Scotland, found some distressing accounts of the treatment of elderly prisoners and highlighted the challenges of responding to their health and social care needs.
Inmate Alan told BBC Scotland that older people may not want to go to designated units, preferring to remain in the mainstream prison.
