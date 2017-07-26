'Beach ball' hedgehog rescued by Scottish SPCA

Video

A hedgehog that had swollen to the size of a beach ball is being cared for by the Scottish SPCA.

'Zeppelin' was spotted by a member of the public on Sunday in Shotts, North Lanarkshire.

Vets believe the hedgehog was clipped by car, puncturing a lung and causing air to be trapped under the skin.

The Scottish SPCA said the hedgehog had now "deflated" and was being cared for at one of the charity's rescue centres.