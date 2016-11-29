Artist Alasdair Gray set for first London exhibition

Video

Artist and author Alasdair Gray is to have the first exhibition of his work in London.

The paintings, prints and drawings were created between 1951 and 2017, and includes reworkings of his original pieces.

The Glasgow-based 83-year-old told BBC Scotland that while he is thankful to receive such acclaim outside Scotland, it does not matter as much as it once did.

Coningsby Gallery will host the display until 12 August.