MND patient Lucy Lintott goes to the voicebank

Video

The youngest person with motor neurone disease in Scotland is recording her voice in readiness for the time when her power of speech may deteroriate.

Lucy Lintott has been creating a record of her voice (and her laugh) at Speak:Unique in Edinburgh.

She is hoping it will allow her to have personalised synthetic voice for the future.

MND and 22-Year-Old Me is broadcast on BBC Two Scotland at 21:00 on Tuesday.