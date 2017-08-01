High heels should be optional at work says report

Video

Women should not be forced to wear high heels at work and new laws are needed to protect them, say researchers at Aberdeen University.

Academics reviewed research into the physical damage and injury that can be caused, as well as the social and cultural aspects surrounding the wearing of high heels.

They are calling on the devolved administrations in the UK to use their powers over health legislation to drive through change as wearing heels can run a risk of developing musculo-skeletal conditions.

The Scottish government says it is taking action to ensure women's equality in the workplace.