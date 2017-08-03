Scots mental health patients 'wait years for discharge'

Video

At least 19 mental health patients in Scotland have been stranded for more than a year in acute hospital units because suitable support in the community could not be arranged for them, according to research by the BBC.

NHS Lothian had the longest wait, recorded at 1,200 days, NHS Tayside listed one delay of 1,196 days and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde one of 1,193.

The Mental Welfare Commission says the figures are "unacceptable".