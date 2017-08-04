Young offender: 'I'm done with fighting'

Video

A young offender says a prison scheme aimed at preventing inmates from getting involved in organised crime has helped him turn his life around.

Hugh was sentenced to six and a half years for a violent crime. He says that taking part in the project at Polmont Young Offenders Institution has encouraged him to strive for a better future.

Police officers are embedded with inmates to work with them and influence what they do after prison.

The programme covers awareness raising on domestic abuse, knife crime, violence and how to avoid being exploited by organised crime gangs.