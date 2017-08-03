Video
Call to 'understand' Fife child killings says former councillor
A former councillor in Fife believes there is a need to better understand the deaths of three children in Fife within a four month period in 2014.
Neale Hanvey is now calling for an independent review.
He told the BBC: "We don't have an isolated situation. We've got multiple child deaths in the one authority, and I think that, given this information and that situation, make the case unanswerable.
"We need to understand much more detail, and in a much more honest and transparent way, what exactly happened here."
-
03 Aug 2017
- From the section Scotland