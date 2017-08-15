Baby box verdict: 'Sling is useful as a second-time mum'

Video

Mother-to-be Colleen Groves said the box was a "really good idea".

Having looked through its contents she believed the baby sling would be of most use to her.

She told the BBC: "It's nice to have the new wee outfits, so the baby has got its own new outfit, which is nice.

"And the sling as well is really helpful, especially as a second time mum. It will leave me with my hands free to do things with my pre-schooler while I am looking after the baby."