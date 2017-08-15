Video
'My nephew Graham was more than a drug death statistic'
A volunteer working with the families of addicts says it should never be forgotten that behind every overdose statistic was a son or daughter.
Julie Biggley, who helps run Kilmarnock-based Someone Else's Addiction (SEA), was speaking after the latest drug death figures in Scotland revealed a 23% increase.
Her nephew Graham Biggley died earlier this year from a drugs overdose. He was the fourth member of her family to die from addiction - she has also lost a cousin and two nieces in recent years.
Ms Biggley said: "These are people, these are people's family - daughters, sons, they are not just statistics. I believe that those best to support are the families, but the families can't cope, they can't cope themselves."
-
15 Aug 2017
- From the section Scotland