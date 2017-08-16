Rare butterfly spotted in Scotland after 133 years

Video

A butterfly which has suffered a dramatic decline in numbers has been spotted in Scotland for the first time in more than a century.

The white-letter hairstreak was seen by recorder Iain Cowe near Paxton in the Scottish Borders on 9 August.

It was only the third time it has been spotted in Scotland with the last recorded sighting in 1884.

Butterfly Conservation Scotland is now working to see if a breeding colony has been established in the area.