Traders back at fire-damaged Blochairn market

Trading has resumed at a wholesale market, in Glasgow, which was extensively damaged by fire on Thursday.

The main market hall at the site in Blochairn is operational, with several businesses that were completely burned out being offered other warehouse space.

Market manager Tom McIntyre told the BBC that traders are: "Just knuckling down and getting on with it.

"Because we have had that kind of teamwork we now have the market at 90% operation."