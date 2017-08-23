Vikings come to the Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Video

Shetland musicians have brought a replica Viking longship to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Mirrie Dancer was built for South Mainland's annual Up Helly Aa fire festival to celebrate the islands' heritage.

Hjaltibanhoga, which translates as Shetland is my spiritual home, say the island community have come together to enable the event to take place.

In keeping with the tradition in the Northern Isles, the boat is burned during each performance on the castle's esplanade.