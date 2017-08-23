Video
Jeremy Corbyn calls on SNP to use powers to offset austerity
Jeremy Corbyn says people who are living in poverty and who have lost college places should ask why the SNP have not done more to offset austerity.
The Labour leader said his party would ensure increased investment in Scotland through the Barnett formula and a national investment bank.
Mr Corbyn was speaking at the start of a five-day trip to visit marginal constituencies, beginning with the Western Isles.
