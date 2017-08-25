Tory MP Douglas Ross apologises for 'Gypsy traveller' comments

Video

A Conservative MP has apologised for saying "tougher enforcement against Gypsy travellers" would be his number one priority if he was prime minister.

But Moray representative Douglas Ross insisted that the issue of illegal camps was an important one which people should not shy away from debating.

Mr Ross came under fire from human rights groups and the travelling community over the comments.

He said he did not have time to provide context in a "quick-fire interview".