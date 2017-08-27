Engineers proud of 'state-of-the-art' bridge

Video

The technical director of the new £1.35bn Queensferry Crossing has been speaking about his pride over the bridge.

Mike Glover, who has managed the bridge project for the decade since it was first approved, told the BBC its design would make it easy to maintain.

The new 1.7 miles (2.7km) crossing over the river Forth will open to traffic for the first time on Wednesday.

It will take most of the vehicles that currently travel over the 53-year-old Forth Road Bridge.

The existing suspension bridge will be adapted to be used by lighter traffic such as cycles, pedestrians and public transport.