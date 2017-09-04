Sepsis campaigner angry at lack of government action

Video

A campaigner who lost his wife and unborn child to sepsis is angered after the Scottish government decided a public awareness campaign was not "necessary at this time".

Craig Stobo, who started FEAT (the Fiona Elizabeth Agnew Trust) after his wife Fiona died five years ago, said the Scottish government had done a lot of good work on sepsis but said it needed to act as people were "dying unnecessarily".

He called on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to launch an awareness campaign without further delay.

It is estimated Sepsis kills about 44,000 people every year in the UK - more than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined.

It is caused when the body's immune system overreacts to infection.

The Scottish government said its officials would meet the charity and explore other ways to raise awareness.

Health Secretary Shona Robison told BBC Scotland that the NHS's patient safety programme had been doing a lot of good work to reduce sepsis deaths, including getting treatment to patients within the first "golden hour" after diagnosis.