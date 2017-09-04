Queensferry Crossing official opening ceremony

Video

The Queen is officially opening the Queensferry Crossing exactly 53 years after she opened the Forth Road Bridge.

The ceremony at 11:00 will include an address by Nicola Sturgeon and a blessing by the Kirk moderator.

The Queen will then cut a ribbon on the south side before she and a convoy of VIP vehicles travel across the bridge.

The bridge, which cost £1.35bn, opened to traffic on Wednesday. It closed at the weekend to allow 50,000 members of the public, who had been selected in a ballot, to walk across it.

Local schools and community groups will be allowed to walk over the bridge on Tuesday before it closes to pedestrians for good.

It will then reopen to traffic on Thursday.