Ben Nevis weather records to enter the digital age

Weather data recorded on Ben Nevis over 100 years ago is to enter the digital age.

Meteorologists stationed there from 1883 took detailed measurements every hour, day and night.

Researchers say the unique data provides a good baseline to compare how weather systems have changed since then.

Prof Ed Hawkins who runs Operation Weather Rescue told the BBC that the public can get involved in the digitisation process to bring the paper records into the modern age.