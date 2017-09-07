Gas warning after Fife fire

Video

Police warned local residents to stay inside to avoid "noxious gases" from a fire on an industrial estate in Fife.

Nearly 30 firefighters were called to the blaze in a disused building at Hillend industrial park in Dalgety Bay.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 18:40 on Wednesday.

Police advised people living to the east of the industrial estate to stay inside with their windows and doors shut as a precaution due to noxious gases.

The fire was later extinguished.

Footage Credit - - BJB Aeriel Photography