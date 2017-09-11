Scottish devolution vote from the archive

Video

“It does, I hope, end much argument and dispute.” The words of Donald Dewar, 20 years ago when Scotland voted for its own parliament.

Monday, 11 September is the 20th anniversary of the 1997 devolution referendum, which led to the creation of the devolved Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

Here is some BBC Scotland archive from the time, featuring the reflections of Dewar, Tony Blair, Alex Salmond and Donald Findlay QC.

Producer - Graham Fraser