Cable warns of Brexit clash with devolution

Sir Vince Cable: 'Scotland's Brexit concerns must be respected'
Sir Vince Cable has criticised the UK government for how Brexit could affect Scotland.
The Liberal Democrat leader said that negotiations could "collide with the devolution settlement'' in some areas.
Speaking ahead of his party's conference in Bournemouth, Mr Cable said he believes Scotland's concerns must be respected, but he said he does not back calls for the Scottish government to be given a place at the negotiating table.
15 Sep 2017
