Minister who went to war and never came back

A minister killed 100 years ago at the Battle of Passchendaele will be commemorated this weekend at the church he left behind to go to war.

Reverend Andrew Stewart signed up against the wishes of his parishioners at Isle of Whithorn in Galloway.

He died at Ypres in September, 1917 while leading his men over the top.

Reverend Alex Currie, the current minister at the Isle of Whithorn, tells his story.

Producer - Graham Fraser