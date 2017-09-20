Council reveals Grenfell type cladding used in Glasgow

Video

Glasgow City Council has told MSPs that some private blocks of flats in the city have cladding similar to that used on Grenfell Tower and that they have not told residents or the fire service.

Planning official Raymond Barlow told Holyrood's Local Government Committee that the council had been asked to notify ministers first.

Checks have been under way at buildings across Scotland in the wake of the fatal Grenfell Tower fire in London in which about 80 people are thought to have died.