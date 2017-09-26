Recapturing waste phosphorus for the future

Video

A new project aims to boost finite supplies of the chemical element phosphorus.

Researchers at Glasgow Caledonian University are part of an EU-funded scheme to conserve the element which is vital for food production.

Microscopic algae and wool trap the phosphorus in waste water and sewage sludge, allowing researchers to retrieve it for possible recycling.

Phosphorus normally passes through the body and is eventually washed out to sea. This technique could help preserve reserves.