Police test terrorism response with major exercise
Police forces in Scotland and England have begun a three-day counter-terrorism exercise to test the responses of the emergency services to a cross-border incident.
The "live-play scenario" started with a simulated vehicle attack at the Royal Bank of Scotland headquarters at Gogarburn on Tuesday.
It also will involve sites across the Lothians and Northumberland.
The exercise is not in response to any specific threat.
03 Oct 2017
