Plans for sign language use in daily life
The Scottish government has announced plans to integrate the use of British Sign Language (BSL) into everyday life.
Measures include removing barriers to deaf people becoming teachers and enabling more pupils to learn BSL in school.
It will also address "equal access" to employment opportunities including apprenticeships and internships.
The government will give £1.3m to a partnership of hearing loss charities over the next three years.
24 Oct 2017
