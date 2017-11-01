Ambulance explodes outside hospital
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ambulance explodes outside Glasgow hospital

An ambulance has been destroyed after it burst into flames and exploded outside a Glasgow hospital.

The vehicle caught fire near Stobhill Hospital at about 13:50 on Wednesday.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said it had not been responding to an emergency and there was no patient on board at the time.

No-one was injured and the fire has now been extinguished. It is thought the explosion was caused by an oxygen cylinder.