Video

Sir Andy Murray's wife Kim has given birth to a baby girl.

The couple, who married in 2015, already have a daughter, Sophia, who was born in 2016.

The news emerged less than 24 hours after Andy Murray attended a charity tennis event at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Sir Andy's grandmother, Shirley Erskine, told the BBC that she was "delighted" with the news, and said the child had been born a few weeks ago.