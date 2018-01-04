Video

A female polar bear at a Scottish animal park has given birth to a cub.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland said it was the first polar bear to be born in the UK in 25 years.

The mother bear, Victoria, is one of three adult polar bears at the Highland Wildlife Park at Kincraig, near Aviemore.

RZSS said "high-pitched noises" made by the cub could be heard from Victoria's maternity den just before Christmas.

Reporter - Jackie O'Brien