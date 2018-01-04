Video

A man who found a digital camera in a Scottish river and helped reunite it with its owner has told BBC 5 live that he was "flabbergasted" the photos had survived.

Charlie Davidson's digital camera was swept into a river in Glencoe in Scotland on New Year’s Day 2017.

It was found nearly a year later by Peter Sandground, who recovered the images and put them on social media.

Mr Davidson was identified as the owner after the post was shared more than 1,200 times.