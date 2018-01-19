Travel warning across Scotland

Video

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has warned people to think carefully before choosing to travel.

As snow continues to fall, a "be prepared" alert is in place for wide parts of the country, including Strathclyde, Central, the Lothians, south west Scotland, Tayside and Fife from 07:00 until 22:00.

Mr Yousaf said: "If you choose to travel, particularly in the evening peak period, you are likely to face significant delays and disruption.

"Consider if you can make your journey home from work earlier than usual.

"Scottish government officials are contacting business groups to make them aware of this advice, and I'd also ask employers to be flexible and consider letting staff leave early."