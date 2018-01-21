Video

Two climbers were airlifted to safety after being discovered in a "precarious position" on a mountain ridge.

The pair had survived a night without shelter in sub-zero temperatures after becoming stuck at 3,000 ft at Bidean Nam Bain in Glencoe.

Blizzard conditions prevented a mountain rescue team from reaching them after they raised the alarm on Friday.

They were finally winched to safety by a HM Coastguard helicopter at about 08:30 on Saturday.