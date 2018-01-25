Emma Thompson on sexual harassment in Hollywood

Video

Oscar winning actress Emma Thompson says she was surprised by the response to an interview in which she said that sexual harassment is endemic in Hollywood.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight in October shortly after the revelations about Harvey Weinstein, Thompson called the director a predator and criticised the environment which allowed him and others in the industry to endanger women.

In an interview with BBC Scotland's Timeline, the actor says it was a surprise that "people didn’t realise" the extent of the behaviour throughout society.

She said: “All women, bar none, from the age of maybe eight onwards will have a story to tell you. So, if that horrifies you, then open your eyes because this is a sexist society”.