Multiple vehicles damaged in car park fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Multiple vehicles damaged in Aberdeen car park fire
"Multiple" vehicles have been damaged in an Aberdeen car park.
The alarm was raised at the Denburn car park in the city centre just after 16:00.
Eighteen firefighters using breathing apparatus were involved in extinguishing the blaze which was brought under control by 17:00.
-
30 Jan 2018
- From the section Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window