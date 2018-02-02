Mountain walkers take safety courses

Video

Hillwalkers and climbers have been advised to gather as much information as possible on weather and avalanche forecasts when planning trips.

Jon Jones, head of mountaineering at the Glenmore Lodge national outdoor training centre, said the forecasts should be checked on the day too.

His advice comes amid "full on" Scottish winter conditions in the hills and mountain in recent weeks.

Some walkers have been taking safety courses on the Cairngorms.