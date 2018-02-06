Divers uncover illegal scallop dredging

Video

A team of divers say they have uncovered evidence of illegal scallop dredging in a protected area on the west coast of Scotland.

Broken shells, dislodged boulders and fresh scallop meat were all filmed on the seabed in the Firth of Lorn.

Environmental group Open Seas said it showed that Marine Protected Areas (MPAs), where fishing with gear is banned, are not effectively policed.

The Scottish government confirmed the Open Seas divers' latest claims were being investigated.