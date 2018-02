Video

A pilot scheme in Finland has taken 2,000 unemployed people off benefits and given them a basic income of 560 euros per month.

The amount stays the same, even if people get a job. This means people can take short-term jobs without worrying about losing income.

It is an idea that is being looked at by the Scottish government next month. So how is it working for Finnish people involved in the trial?

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.