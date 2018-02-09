Timelapse footage shows V&A construction

Video

The architect of Dundee's £80.1m V&A Museum of Design has visited the completed building for the first time.

Kengo Kuma, who is also designing the National Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, thanked the construction staff "who brought our design to life".

Fitting out work has started inside the museum, which opens to the public on 15 September.

Its first exhibition will be Ocean Liners - Speed and Style, exploring the golden age of ocean travel.