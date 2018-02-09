Video
Homeless illegally turned away by councils
People who have nowhere to sleep or are about to lose their homes are being turned away illegally by councils, BBC Scotland can reveal.
Local authorities have a legal obligation to find accommodation for people facing homelessness.
Government statistics show that most people are made homeless following a family breakdown or household dispute.
Legal experts told the BBC that people were being unlawfully turned away by councils, despite their statutory duty.
Here is Tam's story.
