Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first official visit to Scotland.

The royal couple were greeted by crowds as they arrived at the Esplanade in front of Edinburgh Castle.

The trip is part of their public engagements in the run-up to their wedding on 19 May.

The visit is the fourth appearance the couple have made together following their engagement in November.

It follows trips to Nottingham, Brixton in south London and Cardiff.