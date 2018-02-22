Media player
CCTV shows man on day of horrific attack
CCTV footage shows a convicted killer on home release leaving his house to attack a woman in Dundee.
Robbie McIntosh battered Linda McDonald with a dumbbell in Templeton Woods in August.
McIntosh was previously jailed for life in 2002 for stabbing a dog walker to death on Dundee Law when he was 15.
22 Feb 2018
Scotland
