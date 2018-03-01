Media player
Near miss as bus swerves to avoid car in Edinburgh
A bus driver swerved to avoid a car during the treacherous weather conditions in Edinburgh.
The footage was filmed on a dashcam by van driver Gareth Smith, who was in the Fairmilehead area of the city.
01 Mar 2018
- From the section Scotland
