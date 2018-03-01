Media player
'I brought pizza to stranded drivers'
A Good Samaritan has been describing how he delivered pizza to drivers stranded overnight on the M80.
Barry Currie and his friend also organised Irn Bru, sandwiches and cigarettes for the freezing motorists.
01 Mar 2018
Scotland
These are external links and will open in a new window