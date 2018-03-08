'It's unbearable not knowing where she is'
The mother and sister of a woman murdered in 2010 have talked of the pain of not knowing where her body was hidden.

Suzanne Pilley went missing in Edinburgh. Her former lover David Gilroy was convicted of her murder and discarding her body.

Police traced his movements in the time after she disappeared to the Argyll forest area on the west coast.

  08 Mar 2018