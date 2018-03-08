Students on the university picket line

Video

The strike by Universities and Colleges Union (UCU) members against proposed changes to their pension scheme by Universities UK (UUK) is now in its third week.

In total, it is set to last for 14 days over four weeks.

The dispute is about changes to the Universities Superannuation Scheme. UUK is worried by the scheme’s £6.1bn deficit and has proposed changing it from a defined benefit scheme to defined contribution scheme.

The UCU believes this would lead cuts in pensions of up to £10,000 per year.

Many students support the strike, even though it has meant cancelled classes for them. We asked why.

