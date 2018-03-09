Surgeon thanked for trekking through heavy snow

Video

A surgeon who trekked through the snow for almost three hours to operate on a cancer patient has been called a "superwoman" by the man she treated.

Consultant surgeon Lindsey Chisholm walked eight miles from her home in the west of Glasgow to the hospital in Paisley despite a red alert for snow.

Ms Chisholm told BBC Scotland she "didn't think it was a big deal".

But patient Iain McAndrew said it was "truly amazing" that she had gone to such lengths to get to the hospital.