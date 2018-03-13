Media player
'He moved in and I didn't feel safe anymore'
A woman has been telling her story of emotional abuse at the hands of her boyfriend and how she wants more to be done to protect victims.
Bethany Haines is angry that the man who "stole a year of her life" walked free from prison in January.
She said: "It was my biggest fear realised, my worst fear in coming forward in the first place."
13 Mar 2018
