Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'We want you to know change can happen'
Survivors and family of victims of the Dunblane massacre have sent a powerful message of support to the Parkland school shooting students.
The video Dunblane Stands With Parkland #NeverAgain, first shown on Buzzfeed News, details efforts to alter gun laws and urges US survivors to keep faith in change.
It was published on the 22nd anniversary of the Dunblane Primary shooting, which left 16 children and one teacher dead.
-
13 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window