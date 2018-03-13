Exiled Catalan minister calls for support
A former Catalan minister who has returned to Scotland after fleeing Spain said "all democratic governments" should condemn the imprisonment of her former colleagues.

Clara Ponsatí was education minister in the Catalan government when it declared independence from Spain in October.

